GCC Expresses Regret Over Damage To Qatar Embassy's Building In Ukraine

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudawi expressed his deep regret regarding the damage to the State of Qatar's embassy in Ukraine as a result of shelling.

The GCC Secretary-General stressed in a statement the importance of respecting the laws guiding diplomatic relations, which ensure the safety of diplomatic missions and their headquarters.

He renewed the GCC's position calling for a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. He called for supporting the international community's efforts seeking to end the crisis through dialogue, in line with the principles of international law and UN Charter.