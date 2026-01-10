GCC Expresses Regret Over Damage To Qatar Embassy's Building In Ukraine
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudawi expressed his deep regret regarding the damage to the State of Qatar's embassy in Ukraine as a result of shelling.
The GCC Secretary-General stressed in a statement the importance of respecting the laws guiding diplomatic relations, which ensure the safety of diplomatic missions and their headquarters.
He renewed the GCC's position calling for a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. He called for supporting the international community's efforts seeking to end the crisis through dialogue, in line with the principles of international law and UN Charter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment