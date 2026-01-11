Prime Minister Receives Call From Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday received a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Iraq HE Fuad Hussein.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, discussed the latest regional developments, and addressed a host of topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's keenness on supporting the Republic of Iraq in achieving the aspirations of its people for stability, development, and prosperity.