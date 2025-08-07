ConServ Launches 30 in. Retro Refrigerator-Freezer With Built-In Ice Maker and Iconic Vintage Design

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ConServ Appliances is proud to introduce the 30 in. RETRO Top Mount Refrigerator-Freezer with Factory Installed Ice Maker, a stylish and spacious addition to its lineup of energy-efficient, design-forward appliances. Available in two striking finishes-Black and Cream-this model merges classic charm with advanced performance, bringing both beauty and utility to modern kitchens, garages, or entertainment spaces.

With a total interior capacity of 18 cubic feet, the RRFI 18 B/C is designed to accommodate the storage needs of growing households while enhancing any room with its timeless aesthetic. Featuring vintage-inspired handles and clean lines, the refrigerator measures 71.73 x 29.52 x 28.70 inches (HxWxD) and fits effortlessly into a wide range of layouts, thanks to adjustable feet that help ensure a level installation.

The refrigerator compartment comes equipped with three adjustable glass shelves, multiple bins, and dedicated door storage, making it easy to organize everything from condiments to gallon-sized beverages. Two crisper drawers offer an ideal space to preserve fruits and vegetables, while the bright interior light allows users to clearly see contents at all hours of the day or night.

In the top-mounted freezer, a pre-installed automatic ice maker delivers convenience right out of the box. The unit's energy-efficient compressor keeps cooling consistent, while a frost-free system eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting. Both the refrigerator and freezer sections are operated via easy-to-use electronic temperature controls, giving users precise command over food preservation.

“This release is about more than just keeping food cold,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at ConServ Appliances.“It's about bringing timeless design and dependable performance together in a way that complements modern lifestyles-whether you're outfitting a retro kitchen, a studio apartment, or even a guesthouse.”

The ConServ 30 in. Retro Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker is available now through leading retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, and Walmart, and is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty for added peace of mind.

About ConServ Appliances

ConServ Appliances, a division of Equator Advanced Appliances, offers thoughtfully designed, space-conscious appliances that balance form and function. With a focus on energy efficiency, compact design, and vintage style, ConServ serves homeowners, renters, and professionals seeking modern performance in charming, timeless packaging. For more information, visit .



