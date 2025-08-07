403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal 07/08: Targets 1.1825 High (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1820. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1550. Add a stop-loss at 1.1820.
The key catalyst for the EUR/USD pair will be the upcoming Italian consumer inflation report and the US initial jobless claims data. It will also react to the upcoming statement by Raphael Bosttic, a Fed official.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong bullish breakout in the past few days. It moved from a low of 1.1395 last week to the current 1.1655, its highest level since July 28.The pair has moved above the 500-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped above the neutral point of 50. It also flipped the crucial resistance level at 1.1572, its highest point on April 21, into a support.Therefore, the EUR/USD pair will likely continue rising as buyers target the year-to-date high of 1.1828, which is 1.50% above the current level. A move below the support at 1.1572 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment