The Healing Frequency: INDIBA® 448Khz + 20Khz Is Revolutionizing Recovery For Athletes And Everyone Else

INDIBA® 448 kHz + 20kHz, a patented frequency system that is transforming how athletes and everyday patients recover from injury, manage pain, and restore mobility. Used worldwide in sports and rehabilitation, it supports faster, safer healing-without medication or downtime.

INDIBA® Stands Out by Working Deep Beneath the Surface.

INDIBA®'s patented Proionic® System delivers radiofrequency energy at 448kHz + 20kHz, creating deep thermal effects and cellular stimulation from inside out. Unlike surface treatments, it penetrates muscles, joints, and stem cells to promote natural repair and regeneration-non-invasively and without downtime.

Two major studies show how INDIBA® stands out:

1. Deep Therapeutic Heat for Lasting Healing

A study published in the International Journal of Hyperthermia found that INDIBA® raises deep tissue temperature and maintains therapeutic heat for up to 45 minutes, promoting mobility and faster recovery from stiffness and injury.

Because heat does more than soothe it:



Boosts blood flow to bring oxygen and nutrients

Relieves pain to enable early movement Improves flexibility and range of motion

2. It Stimulates Cellular Regeneration

Research shows INDIBA®'s 448kHz + 20kHz frequency activates stem cells to rebuild cartilage, boost collagen, and heal hard-to-repair tissues-offering new potential for managing osteoarthritis, joint damage, and sports injuries.

Why the World's Top Athletes Use INDIBA®



When milliseconds matter, elite athletes trust INDIBA®. From world champions to leading football clubs, it's their go-to recovery tool. Explore the INDIBA Hall of Fame and see the champions who rely on this technology. But you don't have to be a pro to feel the difference - everyday users, from parents to fitness lovers, turn to INDIBA® for:



Post-operative recovery

Sports injury management

Chronic pain relief Preventive wellness

Clinics Trust It. Patients Feel It. Science Proves It.

INDIBA® is integrated into physiotherapy, sports rehabilitation, and wellness practices worldwide due to its:



It's backed by over 40 years of science

It's non-invasive, pain-free, and with zero downtime It improves patient satisfaction with faster, more noticeable results

Used to support recovery, mobility, and pain management, INDIBA® contributes to improved patient comfort and quality of life.

Healing Powered by Frequency: INDIBA® 448kHz + 20kHz

At its core, INDIBA® is about restoring better movement, relieving pain, and accelerating recovery for everybody, at every stage. That's why it's trusted by clinicians, therapists, and elite athletes around the world.