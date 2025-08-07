$30,000+ Per Kilo Is The Price For Panamanian Geisha Coffee From Boquete Breaking A Record

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian Geisha coffee once again sets a record sale price at The Best of Panama international electronic auction. This time it was the washed Geisha coffee, grown at Hacienda La Esmeralda in Boquete, Chiriquí, that set a record, selling for $30.204 per kilo. The Best of Panama global auction, which took about 12 hours between bidding and rebidding by buyers of specialty coffee from around the world, is a reference each year for lovers of good coffee to purchase the exclusive Panamanian bean. Julith Coffee, from Dubai, was the buyer who took the batch of washed geisha coffee from the La Esmeralda estate. In the natural geisha coffee category, the lot went to a buyer from China, who bid $23,608 per kilo, a product from the Peterson family's La Esmeralda farm.

Meanwhile, in the varietal category, a lot from the same farm called Laurina was purchased by a buyer from Beijing for $8,040 per kilo. “This result is recognition of the efforts of our entire team and the dedication that Panama has put into cultivating excellence. We are thrilled to see how the world values the history and passion behind every cup of our precious coffee,” said Rachel Peterson of Hacienda La Esmeralda. Richard Koyner, president of the Specialty Coffee Association of Panama (SCAP), stated that, in total, 30 of the 50 lots auctioned exceeded $1,000 per kilo, an unprecedented result that undeniably positions Panama as the country of the finest coffees in the world.

He stated that this achievement represents a great benefit for the entire production sector in the country, as it improves the global perception of Panamanian coffee, opens new business opportunities for producers of all sizes and regions, and validates the quality of all types of coffee grown in Panama. This historic milestone also reaffirms that specialty coffee-like wine or any other high-end product-has its own place in the global luxury market, where discerning consumers value origin, process, history, and excellence. “This result is a testament to the commitment, excellence, and global reputation that Panamanian coffee has built,” Koyner said.

It's important to note that this year's average auction price was $2,861.20, a significant increase compared to the $1,383.72 per kilo of grain quoted last year. The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, praised the auction winners. “Our coffee from Boquete, Chiriquí, and Panama is here, placing us in a privileged position for coffee drinkers,” he emphasized. The president congratulated all the coffee producers and acknowledged their constant work and sacrifice in keeping their farms and crops in good condition. He recalled that he studied with several of those who are now coffee producers.“They are successful producers and proud members of the global coffee community,” he emphasized.

Experience in Specialty Coffee Production

The Peterson family has a long history of growing and processing specialty coffee. In 2004, Panama changed the course of the global coffee industry when it introduced the Geisha variety for the first time in the Best of Panama competition. Since then, Panamanian Geisha coffee has established itself as the most recognized and appreciated coffee in the world. This year, two decades after that revolution, the same farm is once again redefining the quality standards of specialty coffee, achieving an unprecedented feat: earning first place in every category of the Best of Panama 2025.

Coffee Reaches US $30,204 Per Kilo

In total, the 50 lots auctioned (20 Washed Geisha, 20 Natural Geisha, and 10 Varietal) generated US$2,861,200 in sales, far surpassing the previous record from 2024 (US $1,388,719). The 98-point washed Geisha coffee produced by Hacienda La Esmeralda fetched a historic US$30,204 per kilogram, setting a new world record during the annual Best of Panama auction. The 20-kilogram lot sold for US$604,080 to Dubai – based Julith Coffee. The auction, organized by the Specialty Coffee Association of Panama (SCAP), not only broke records in the Washed Geisha category, but also in Natural and Varietal Geisha. A batch of Geisha Natural from Hacienda La Esmeralda, scoring 97 points, was purchased by JD of China for US$23,608 per kilo.

Additionally, Laurina varietal coffee from the same estate sold for US $8,040 per kilo, purchased by Beijing Specialty Drink Technology Co., Ltd. In total, the 50 lots auctioned (20 Washed Geisha, 20 Natural Geisha and 10 Varietals) generated US$ 2,861,200 in sales, far surpassing the previous record from 2024 (US$ 1,388,719). The electronic auction, which began on August 6 at 6:00 p.m. local time, surpassed the previous year's record in its first ten minutes, with intense bidding that lasted 12 hours. By the closing time, 18,988 bids were registered, a new record, and an average price of US$2,861.20 per kilo was reached. Thirty of the 50 lots sold exceeded US$1,000 per kilo, consolidating Panama's position as the world leader in specialty coffees.