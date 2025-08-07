'How To Get Your Own Top-Level Domain', Version II, Now Available On Amazon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New book makes rare internet opportunity accessible ahead of 2026 ICANN application window

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain, the unique comprehensive guide to one of the internet's rarest opportunities, is now available on Amazon , as an updated Version II. Timed with growing global interest in internet infrastructure, the book opens the door to a powerful concept most people don't know is possible: owning and operating your own domain extension. Author Joe Alagna recently expanded on the topic in an exclusive interview with Thomson Reuters Westlaw , where he discussed the strategic implications of TLD ownership.In April 2026, ICANN - the nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating the global domain name system - will open a new application round for top-level domains (TLDs), the endings of web addresses like .com, .org, or .ai. During this window, qualified applicants will be able to apply for and operate entirely new TLDs, such as .brand, .startup, .cityname, or any custom extension.This is not about registering a domain. It's about owning a piece of the internet's architecture. Owning a TLD allows complete control over an entire domain space. It's an opportunity for entrepreneurs, governments, and visionaries to build trust, launch a global brand, or create a new platform for their community, customers, or mission.Written by two experienced voices in the domain space, How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain simplifies the application process and explains what's required - strategically, financially, and technically - to succeed in this competitive and often misunderstood field.“When we first released the book, it was clear there was a hunger for practical information,” said Joe Alagna.“Now that it's available on Amazon, we hope more people outside the domain industry will discover what's possible and what's at stake.”“This isn't a technical how-to for programmers,” added Andrey Insarov.“It's a strategic guide for people with vision - entrepreneurs, city leaders, and even creatives - who want to shape how the internet works in the next decade.”The Amazon launch follows the book's debut at the INTA Annual Meeting and marks a major step toward global accessibility. As more people learn about the 2026 ICANN round, the book aims to equip a new generation of leaders to act before the window closes again - potentially for years.Order now on Amazon:About the Authors:Joe Alagna is Chief Strategy Officer at it Domains, a former board member of the Domain Name Association, and a recognized leader in the domain name industry.Andrey Insarov is a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO of it Domains, with extensive experience in global, digital business strategy.Together, they bring unmatched expertise across the domain name ecosystem.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Joe AlagnaChief Strategy Officer, it Domains... | +1 951-313-7200

