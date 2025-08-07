403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Group-IB Launches Next-Gen Fraud Matrix To Transform Fraud Detection And Response
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Cybersecurity leader announces a game-changing upgrade to help organisations defeat fraud faster than ever
Dubai, UAE – August, 2025 – Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced the launch of Fraud Matrix 2.0 – a state-of-the-art analytics tool designed to help organisations detect, respond to, and prevent fraud with greater accuracy and agility. Leading the Evolution in Fraud Protection: Inspired by the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, Fraud Matrix is a unique comprehensive framework developed by Group-IB, designed to describe the actions and behaviours employed by fraudsters across a wide range of illicit activities. It serves as a strategic tool to deepen understanding of fraudulent behavior and enhance prevention and detection of threats. Fraud Matrix 2.0, is an upgraded and improved version of the framework that further bridges the gap between cybersecurity and fraud prevention, offering a pioneering, unified perspective for tackling modern fraud threats. What's New in Fraud Matrix 2.0: The next-generation Fraud Matrix boasts a suite of enhancements designed to give organisations deeper insight, faster response, and stronger control over fraud threats. Key updates include:
Dubai, UAE – August, 2025 – Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced the launch of Fraud Matrix 2.0 – a state-of-the-art analytics tool designed to help organisations detect, respond to, and prevent fraud with greater accuracy and agility. Leading the Evolution in Fraud Protection: Inspired by the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, Fraud Matrix is a unique comprehensive framework developed by Group-IB, designed to describe the actions and behaviours employed by fraudsters across a wide range of illicit activities. It serves as a strategic tool to deepen understanding of fraudulent behavior and enhance prevention and detection of threats. Fraud Matrix 2.0, is an upgraded and improved version of the framework that further bridges the gap between cybersecurity and fraud prevention, offering a pioneering, unified perspective for tackling modern fraud threats. What's New in Fraud Matrix 2.0: The next-generation Fraud Matrix boasts a suite of enhancements designed to give organisations deeper insight, faster response, and stronger control over fraud threats. Key updates include:
-
Threat actor profiles – Detailed insights into fraudster behaviours, motives, and tactics for more targeted threat identification.
Fraud software intelligence – A breakdown of tools and malware used in fraud schemes across industries.
Campaign intelligence – Real-time insights into evolving fraud and scam campaigns to support faster disruption.
New mitigations and detections – Updated techniques to strengthen defences and improve detection accuracy.
Self-assessment wizard – A quick way for organizations to evaluate their control coverage and identify gaps.
Cross-industry fraud taxonomy – A standardised framework to classify and communicate fraud types across sectors.
-
Detection coverage increased from 55% to 91%, enabling organizations to identify and address a broader range of fraud techniques.
Response times improved by 85.6%, helping teams act faster and reduce the impact of fraud incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment