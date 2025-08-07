Group-IB Launches Next-Gen Fraud Matrix To Transform Fraud Detection And Response

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cybersecurity leader announces a game-changing upgrade to help organisations defeat fraud faster than ever

Dubai, UAE – August, 2025 – Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced the launch of Fraud Matrix 2.0 – a state-of-the-art analytics tool designed to help organisations detect, respond to, and prevent fraud with greater accuracy and agility.

Leading the Evolution in Fraud Protection:

Inspired by the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, Fraud Matrix is a unique comprehensive framework developed by Group-IB, designed to describe the actions and behaviours employed by fraudsters across a wide range of illicit activities. It serves as a strategic tool to deepen understanding of fraudulent behavior and enhance prevention and detection of threats.

Fraud Matrix 2.0, is an upgraded and improved version of the framework that further bridges the gap between cybersecurity and fraud prevention, offering a pioneering, unified perspective for tackling modern fraud threats.

What's New in Fraud Matrix 2.0:



Threat actor profiles – Detailed insights into fraudster behaviours, motives, and tactics for more targeted threat identification.

Fraud software intelligence – A breakdown of tools and malware used in fraud schemes across industries.

Campaign intelligence – Real-time insights into evolving fraud and scam campaigns to support faster disruption.

New mitigations and detections – Updated techniques to strengthen defences and improve detection accuracy.

Self-assessment wizard – A quick way for organizations to evaluate their control coverage and identify gaps. Cross-industry fraud taxonomy – A standardised framework to classify and communicate fraud types across sectors.

The next-generation Fraud Matrix boasts a suite of enhancements designed to give organisations deeper insight, faster response, and stronger control over fraud threats. Key updates include:

Global Adoption and Measurable Impact:



Detection coverage increased from 55% to 91%, enabling organizations to identify and address a broader range of fraud techniques. Response times improved by 85.6%, helping teams act faster and reduce the impact of fraud incidents.

Since its initial public launch in 2024, Fraud Matrix has seen adoption by over 80 organisations across 30+ countries, spanning industries from banking and telecom to retail and government. The framework has already delivered a measurable impact:

“Fraud is evolving rapidly, and traditional defences are no longer enough,” said Dmitry Pisarev, Product Manager of the Group-IB Fraud Matrix.“With the next generation of the Fraud Matrix Framework, we're giving organizations a smarter, more structured way to understand and counter fraud threats. It empowers fraud teams to act faster, cover more ground, and stay ahead of increasingly complex schemes.”

The upgraded Fraud Matrix also supports industry-specific fraud landscape analysis, helping organizations identify blind spots and prioritize defences according to the most relevant threats in their region or sector.

Group-IB continues to collaborate with global cybersecurity framework communities while also exploring future enhancements that will continue to advance the framework through shared intelligence, emerging TTPs, and real-world detection strategies. As the Fraud Matrix evolves, Group-IB remains at the forefront of cybersecurity and anti-fraud innovation.

ABOUT GROUP-IB:

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.