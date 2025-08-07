Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mini Dump Truck Accident Claims Nine Lives in Philippines

2025-08-07 08:26:12
(MENAFN) Nine individuals lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini dump truck carrying 24 passengers veered off the road and fell into a ravine in Sultan Kudarat province, located in the southern Philippines, authorities reported Thursday.

The accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday as the vehicle was descending a sharp curve on a highway in Lebak town.

Police officials revealed that the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to collide with concrete debris from an active road construction site before tumbling down a 20-foot ravine.

Rescue teams swiftly transported the wounded to a nearby hospital, where eight victims were declared dead upon arrival, with another succumbing to injuries several hours later.

Using dump trucks for passenger transport remains a widespread practice in many rural communities across the Philippines.

