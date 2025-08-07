Accuknox Partners With Secuverse.Ai To Deliver Zero Trust CNAPP Security For National Gaming Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone partnership comes as LONACI advances its ambitious 2025–2030 digital transformation strategy, focusing on secure digital innovation, the modernization of gaming platforms, and stringent compliance with international data and operational standards.

Why LONACI Selected AccuKnox

LONACI's key selection criteria included strict adherence to PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and GDPR standards, as well as the need for deep observability, real-time threat mitigation, and least-privilege access enforcement across its hybrid cloud and distributed outlet systems.

Following a rigorous evaluation, AccuKnox stood out by delivering:



Comprehensive ASPM (Application Security Posture Management) solution that delivers integrated SAST (Static Application Security Testing), DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing), and SCA (Source Code Analysis)

Reduce triaging and remediation efforts by using AI-assisted remediation steps. This provides users with precise remediation approaches based on assets, findings, and repositories under consideration.

Customized dashboards and reporting capabilities SOAR (Security, Orchestration, Automation, and Response) for addressing alerts in the most efficient manner

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

" LONACI sought to unify various fragmented tools [SAST, DAST, SCA] into a single cohesive platform, exactly what our ASPM (Application Security Posture Management) solution delivers. We equipped LONACI with a prioritized view, actionable insights, and streamlined lifecycle management, significantly enhancing their ROI. We're proud to collaborate with SecuVerse in delivering a compelling and differentiated value proposition to LONACI. "

- Gaurav Mishra, Team Lead – Product Management & Solutions Engineering, AccuKnox

" We are pleased to partner with AccuKnox, a leader in code-to-cognition security. Their integrated AppSec, CloudSec, and AI security is exactly what LONACI needed to protect itself from both current and emerging threats. Our regional intelligence combined with their technical firepower helped us outpace incumbents by staying agile, secure, and local. "

- Samir Boukharta, Founder, SecuVerse

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Code to the Cognition CNAPP Security platform. AccuKnox is the industry's only platform that secures all public clouds and all private clouds; modern workloads like Kubernetes, IAC, AI/LLM, and Edge/IoT; and traditional workloads like virtual machines and bare metal. AccuKnox is funded by leading security investors, including National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF Kubernetes run-time security project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 2M+ downloads.

About href="" target="_blank" a

SecuVerse is based in Casablanca, Morocco, with a presence in North, West, and Central Africa. SecuVerse 's mission is to provide its clients with innovative, next-generation technology solutions to accelerate cybersecurity and AI programs. SecuVerse works with companies around the world to offer a complete range of cybersecurity services, covering areas like DataSec, AppSec, CloudSec, IASec, and infrastructure security.

