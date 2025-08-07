ABS Kids Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to ABS Kids for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Since 2011, ABS Kids has provided ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Their programs were evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide .

“With more than 80 clinics, ABS Kids continues to set the standard for ABA therapy by providing services that help children with ASD improve communication, independence, and social skills,” said Jeff Skibitsky, president of ABS Kids.“Earning this ACQ accreditation is a testament to how ABS Kids maintains our position as a leading provider of quality and access to care in the communities we serve.”

ABS Kids provides personalized diagnostic services and care at its therapy centers, through community integrations or at home, focusing on language, cooperation, hygiene, personal safety, motor skills, and social connections. Therapists use tablets to collect and track each child's daily therapy progress, ensuring consistent monitoring and data-driven adjustments for optimal care.

Skibitsky added,“Our team is committed to giving each child the support they need to grow and giving families the confidence and resources to navigate their journey.”

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. ABS Kids underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission .

