Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey’s western province of Izmir faces serious water crisis

Turkey’s western province of Izmir faces serious water crisis


2025-08-07 07:44:46
(MENAFN) A serious water crisis is looming in Türkiye’s western province of Izmir due to drought and insufficient rainfall, with key reservoirs dropping to alarmingly low levels, official data revealed on Wednesday.

The Izmir Water and Sewerage Administration confirmed the critical situation, noting that five out of six major dams supplying the region are dangerously depleted, holding only a small fraction of their total capacity.

The Tahtali Dam, which provides nearly half of Izmir’s drinking water, has seen its water level fall drastically to just 7.97 percent, compared to 22.55 percent at the same time last year. Other important reservoirs, such as the Alacati and Gordes dams, have experienced even sharper declines, with their water levels falling below 3 percent.

Only one of the six main dams remains above half capacity. In response, local officials began implementing scheduled, rotating water cuts starting Wednesday in 11 central districts where water use is highest. Public campaigns have also been launched to raise awareness about the crisis.

The drought’s severity is underscored by the reemergence of a former highway previously submerged by the Alacati dam, now visible and accessible due to the plummeting water levels. Drone footage shared by the state-run Anadolu Agency highlights the dramatic drop in the dam’s water supply.

MENAFN07082025000045017281ID1109898126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search