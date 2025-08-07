403
EU Auto Sales Plunge 1.9 Percent, Volkswagen Remains on Top
(MENAFN) The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reported Wednesday that total car sales in the European Union reached 5.5 million units during the first half of 2025, marking a 1.9% decline compared to the same period last year. Volkswagen maintained its position as the top-selling brand, moving 630,868 vehicles and capturing an 11.3% share of the market.
New car registrations dropped sharply in June, falling 7.3% year-on-year to just over 1 million units. Volkswagen’s lead was followed by Toyota, which sold 427,500 cars, securing 7.7% of the market, and Renault with 355,650 units and a 6.4% share.
Other notable performers included Skoda at 354,536 units, BMW with 324,667, Peugeot at 311,112, Dacia with 288,196, Mercedes-Benz reaching 276,936, Audi at 263,459, and Hyundai with 210,846 vehicles sold.
The top 10 manufacturers continued with Kia (203,731), Citroen (179,131), Ford (162,605), Opel (156,083), Fiat (143,309), Cupra (130,432), Volvo (126,890), Nissan (113,133), SAIC Motor (107,171), and Seat (99,825).
Tesla, the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, saw its EU sales plunge 43.7% in the first six months to 70,655 units. Correspondingly, Tesla’s market share dropped from 2.2% to 1.3%.
Regarding fuel types, hybrids accounted for 34.8% of all new cars sold, gasoline vehicles made up 28.4%, EVs represented 15.6%, diesel cars 9.4%, plug-in hybrids 8.4%, and other fuel types comprised 3.3%.
Gasoline car registrations experienced a steep 21.2% year-on-year decline during January-June, with the largest drops in France (-33.7%), Germany (-27.8%), Italy (-17.2%), and Spain (-13.4%).
In stark contrast, new EV sales surged 22% to 869,271 units, now constituting 15.6% of the total EU car market.
