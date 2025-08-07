403
July 2025 Ranks as Third-Highest July in History
(MENAFN) July 2025 ranked as the third-warmest July on record worldwide, according to data released Thursday by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
"July 2025 was the third-warmest July globally," the report confirmed, with temperatures soaring 1.25°C (2.25°F) above pre-industrial levels.
In Europe, the heat was even more pronounced. "The average temperature over European land for July 2025 was 21.12°C (70.02°F), 1.30°C (2.34°F) above the 1991-2020 average for July, making the month the fourth-warmest July in the record," the Copernicus data revealed.
The report also highlighted a concerning decline in Arctic sea ice, noting the extent was 10% below average. This ties with the years 2012 and 2021 for the second-lowest July ice coverage in 47 years of satellite observations.
