403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Islamophobic Hate Crimes Surge in Canada
(MENAFN) A recently issued analysis on Wednesday highlighted a deeply troubling rise in hate-related incidents throughout Canada following the Hamas assault on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Particularly, hate offenses targeting Muslims and Palestinians have escalated dramatically, with certain regions witnessing increases of up to 1,800%.
The document, named "Documenting the 'Palestine Exception'", was compiled by Nadia Hasan from the Islamophobia Research Hub at York University.
The report outlines a "sharp and dangerous" upswing in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism (APR), and anti-Arab racism (AAR) during the past 21 months.
“In the aftermath of Oct. 2023, Canada saw a rise in anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism that affects many areas of life and work for Canadians,” Hasan stated during a press briefing in Ottawa.
Drawing from interviews with 16 community organizations across Canada, along with publicly available records and news coverage, the findings show that Toronto Police Services observed a 1,600% year-on-year surge in hate-related offenses targeting Palestinians and Muslims between October 7 and November 20, 2023.
Figures from Statistics Canada also indicated a 94% climb in anti-Muslim hate offenses and a 52% uptick in crimes against individuals of Arab and West Asian descent during 2023.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) noted a 1,300% rise in Islamophobic incidents within the first month after October 7, which eventually swelled to 1,800% by the year’s end.
Particularly, hate offenses targeting Muslims and Palestinians have escalated dramatically, with certain regions witnessing increases of up to 1,800%.
The document, named "Documenting the 'Palestine Exception'", was compiled by Nadia Hasan from the Islamophobia Research Hub at York University.
The report outlines a "sharp and dangerous" upswing in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism (APR), and anti-Arab racism (AAR) during the past 21 months.
“In the aftermath of Oct. 2023, Canada saw a rise in anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism that affects many areas of life and work for Canadians,” Hasan stated during a press briefing in Ottawa.
Drawing from interviews with 16 community organizations across Canada, along with publicly available records and news coverage, the findings show that Toronto Police Services observed a 1,600% year-on-year surge in hate-related offenses targeting Palestinians and Muslims between October 7 and November 20, 2023.
Figures from Statistics Canada also indicated a 94% climb in anti-Muslim hate offenses and a 52% uptick in crimes against individuals of Arab and West Asian descent during 2023.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) noted a 1,300% rise in Islamophobic incidents within the first month after October 7, which eventually swelled to 1,800% by the year’s end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment