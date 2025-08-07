Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sudan accuses UAE of funding Colombian mercenaries in civil war

Sudan accuses UAE of funding Colombian mercenaries in civil war


2025-08-07 03:47:43
(MENAFN) Sudan’s government has presented “irrefutable” proof that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is funding foreign mercenaries, including Colombians, who are fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that “hundreds of thousands” of militants from neighboring countries and beyond Africa, involved in attacks against the government, are also supported by the UAE.

The ministry added that Sudan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has already submitted this evidence to the UN Security Council, warning that this unprecedented involvement threatens peace and security both regionally and across Africa.

The conflict began in mid-April 2023 between the RSF paramilitary and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), following disputes over integrating their forces during a planned transition to civilian governance. Despite efforts, ceasefire attempts have failed, and thousands have died.

In response, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry strongly denied the accusations on Tuesday, calling them “false and unfounded” and accusing Sudan of trying to shift blame for prolonging the conflict onto the Port Sudan Authority.

Earlier in May, Sudan cut diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi, accusing it of breaching Sudanese sovereignty by arming the RSF. This followed Sudan’s unsuccessful genocide lawsuit against the UAE at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled the court lacked jurisdiction due to the UAE’s legal reservations related to the Genocide Convention. Sudan had accused the UAE of supplying weapons and funds to the RSF, especially concerning ethnic violence against the Masalit community in West Darfur.

MENAFN07082025000045015687ID1109896914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search