India Virtual Events Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook And Analysis Report 20252033
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India virtual events market size was valued at USD 6.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.41 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 18.70% during 2025–2033. The market is being driven by the rapid digitalization of communication channels, growing remote and hybrid work culture, and the widespread integration of AI-powered platforms enhancing user experience and engagement. Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 6.70 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 31.41 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 18.70%
Hybrid workforce and online education fueling demand for scalable virtual platforms
Rapid rise in enterprise webinars, VR exhibitions, and virtual product launches
Surge in AI-based personalization and interactive virtual experiences
Strong adoption across corporate, education, and government sectors
Key companies operating in the India virtual events market include Cisco Systems, Zoom Video Communications, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Eventzilla, Cvent, 6Connex, Hopin, On24, and Dreamcast India.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-virtual-events-market/requestsampleHow Is AI Transforming the Virtual Events Market in India?
AI is reshaping the virtual events landscape in India by enabling:
Real-time attendee engagement insights, sentiment tracking, and behavior analytics
Personalized content delivery based on participant preferences and roles
AI-driven networking via smart matchmaking and breakout room optimization
Automated moderation, transcription, and translation services
Enhanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences
Work-from-Anywhere Culture: Corporates embracing hybrid meetings, trainings, and conferences
EdTech Expansion: Virtual classrooms, workshops, and certifications transforming online learning
Cost and Time Efficiency: Reduction in logistics and venue expenses driving virtual alternatives
AI Integration: Smarter event management platforms improving attendee experience and ROI
5G Rollout: Faster networks enhancing live streaming, VR/AR, and interactive virtual formats
Type Insights
Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations
Web Conferencing
Solution Type Insights
Webinars and Enterprise Streaming
Networking and Collaborations
Content Sharing and Media Development
Event Marketing
Others
Application Insights
Virtual Conferences
Virtual Tradeshows
Online Education Programs
Virtual Reality Exhibitions
Others
End Use Insights
Corporate
Education
Healthcare
Finance and Banking
Government
Others
North India
South India
East India
West India
December 12, 2024: ASUS announced participation in CES 2025 via a fully virtual AI-driven launch event. The company unveiled its AI-optimized lineup of devices and showcased its commitment to sustainable, high-performance products. This virtual-first approach allowed ASUS to engage its Indian audience and amplify brand visibility across key regional markets.
Increasing use of virtual events for product demos, talent acquisition, online fairs, and medical conferences in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India.
Rising partnerships between Indian SaaS companies and global virtual event platforms to enable secure, scalable, and localized digital event infrastructure.
