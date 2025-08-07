403
Myanmar’s Acting President Dies After Parkinson’s Battle
(MENAFN) Myanmar’s acting president, U Myint Swe, died Thursday morning at the age of 74, according to the country’s National Defense and Security Council.
Local media, citing unnamed sources, reported that Myint Swe had been in critical condition and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a military hospital located in the capital city, Naypyitaw.
Beginning in early 2023, Myint Swe reportedly showed signs of deteriorating health, including slowed mobility and difficulty with eating. Medical examinations later confirmed he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease along with other neurological complications.
He also sought medical care overseas, receiving treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Medical Center in April of the previous year.
Myint Swe assumed the role of acting president following the military’s ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected administration in February 2021.
Myint Swe assumed the role of acting president following the military’s ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected administration in February 2021.
