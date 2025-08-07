Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Czech Humanitarian Groups Urge Condemning Gaza Violations

Czech Humanitarian Groups Urge Condemning Gaza Violations


2025-08-07 01:19:52
(MENAFN) Three of the most prominent humanitarian agencies in the Czech Republic have jointly appealed to the authorities to "unequivocally condemn" breaches of international humanitarian law occurring in Gaza, and to object to any proposed "forced resettlement" of the local population.

In a coordinated declaration, the Czech Red Cross, People in Need, and Doctors Without Borders urged Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his cabinet to take a definitive stand regarding the escalating crisis in Gaza, where the situation is described as "critical" and in need of "urgent action."

The organizations emphasized that they continually observe the depth of human suffering brought on by consistent breaches of international humanitarian law.

They reported that civilians are being killed through indiscriminate military strikes, and that children are succumbing to starvation.

Quoting figures from the UN, the statement stressed that since October 2023, Israeli strikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 1,580 medical personnel, over 495 humanitarian staff, and 229 members of the press.

"87.3% of the territory of Gaza, which is equivalent in size to Prague, is located in a zone of ongoing military operations or is subject to displacement orders."

The statement emphasized that Czech foreign relations are founded not just on alliance obligations and commercial priorities, but also on principles grounded in law and shared values.

The humanitarian groups asserted that "the position of the Czech government, which avoids naming the causes of the suffering described above, is unacceptable and incompatible with its declared values."

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109896314

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search