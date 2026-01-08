UDC Brings Qanat Quartier To Life With Italian Evenings At The Pearl Island

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC) is set to host 'Qanat Quartier Evenings... An Italian Experience', a curated lifestyle event designed to enhance community engagement and enrich outdoor living experiences at The Pearl Island.

Taking place from January 11 to February 11, 2026, the event will run daily from 5pm to 10pm, extending until 11pm on weekends, within the open-air surroundings of Qanat Quartier – Boardwalk.

Inspired by the timeless charm of Italy's Venice, the initiative celebrates Qanat Quartier's distinctive architectural identity, defined by its picturesque canals, vibrant facades, and open piazzas. Visitors and residents will enjoy a refined evening atmosphere featuring live bands, daily artists, curated food and beverage carts, and scenic water taxi rides, all thoughtfully integrated into the waterfront setting. The experience brings together culture, leisure, and social interaction, creating an engaging destination that reflects the lifestyle aspirations of The Pearl Island community.

Qanat Quartier Evenings forms part of UDC's ongoing strategy to activate public spaces through carefully curated community-oriented experiences that elevate the quality of life. By aligning with seasonal outdoor living trends, the event reinforces Qanat Quartier's position as a vibrant, welcoming destination that encourages connection, walkability, and shared experiences.

The initiative further supports UDC's corporate commitment to enhancing everyday experiences, fostering inclusive communities, and creating destinations that seamlessly blend residential living with culture, leisure, and open spaces. Through such programmes, UDC continues to add value beyond real estate development, delivering meaningful lifestyle offerings that resonate with residents and visitors alike.

As the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, UDC remains dedicated to shaping integrated, sustainable destinations that reflect global inspirations while responding to local lifestyles, strengthening Doha's position as a dynamic urban and leisure hub throughout the year.

United Development Company The Pearl Island Qanat Quartier