Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Haiti And Bulgaria Ambassadors

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished both Ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties and affirmed the State's readiness to provide all necessary support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to achieve closer cooperation in various fields.

