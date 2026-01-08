Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Haiti And Bulgaria Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti Pierre-Richard Cajuste and Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Dimitar Mihaylov.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished both Ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties and affirmed the State's readiness to provide all necessary support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to achieve closer cooperation in various fields.

