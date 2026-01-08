Delhi Breathes 'Poor' Air On Thursday As IMD Predicts Another 'Cold Day' For Capital City

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi continued to reel under“cold day” conditions for a second day on Thursday as temperatures remained 1.5 to 3.0°C below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold to severe cold conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi on Thursday, 8 January, continuing the yellow alert issued the previous day.

The weather agency also said that the cold wave conditions over Delhi will persist until 10 January.

Despite the cold, the IMD has forecast shallow fog over isolated areas of the city during the morning hours. Delhi skies are expected to be“mainly clear” for the day. The visibility at Safdarjung was recorded as around 800 metres, while in Palam, it was down to 600 metres.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are expected to remain within the ranges of 15°C to 17°C and 7°C to 9°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal (0.1°C to 2.1°C), while the maximum temperatures are forecasted to be below normal (- 1.5 °C to -3.0°C) in Delhi.

The IMD said no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next 2 days. However, the temperature is expected to rise by 1-2°C on 10 January and fall by 1-2°C thereafter.

“Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) except on 10 January 2026, when it is likely to be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C). Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) except on 11 January 2026, when it is likely to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C),” the weather agency said.

In its latest bulletin, the Meteorological Department said that a predominant surface wind from the west direction with a speed of up to 10 kmph is likely during the morning hours. The wind speed is expected to increase, up to 16 kmph, from the northwest direction in the afternoon.

“We are recording consistent northwesterly winds, which, alongside the fog, are not allowing the maximum to rise,” according to a Hindustan Times report, citing Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.“While a few places saw sunshine, it was not strong enough.”

The capital city has experienced a marginally improved air quality, falling within the upper end of the“poor” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI at 8 AM was 277. However, the 24-hour average air quality index was at 289 on Wednesday, a slight improvement from the AQI of 310 (very poor) recorded on Tuesday.

AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.