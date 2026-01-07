Azizi Developments Sponsors 'HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Ride For Ladies' For Ninth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: Azizi Developments, one of the UAE's leading private developers, sponsored the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Ride for Ladies, as part of the 19th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, which took place on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, at the purpose-built Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

The 120-kilometre Ladies' ride, supported by Azizi Developments for the ninth consecutive year, marks the opening event of the five-day endurance festival, one of the most prestigious fixtures on the global endurance calendar. Held in honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the festival continues to attract elite riders and stables from the UAE and abroad, reaffirming Dubai's position as a leading international hub for equestrian sport.

Over the years, the endurance ride has consistently delivered highly competitive contests, bringing together accomplished female riders and world-class endurance horses. The race plays an important role in providing women with a strong sporting platform and in further elevating the profile of endurance riding on the international stage.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, and Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, awarded the race winners as Milena Mendez of Argentina guiding Goldstream of M7 Endurance Stables to victory and earning AED 200,000, ahead of UAE Jockey compatriots Shamma Darwish M. Ali bin Sulaiman Alshihi in second aboard SW Ikram for a prize AED 180,000, while Sara Mohammed Abdulwahed Hasan Ahmed completed the podium in third on Rushoz Lieutenant of ABH Endurance to receive AED 160,000, with both runners-up riding for M7 Endurance Stables.

Speaking of the event, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“We are proud to once again be part of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival – one of the most prestigious fixtures in the global endurance calendar. Equestrianism is deeply embedded in the UAE's culture and heritage, and Dubai continues to exemplify world-class hospitality and leadership in hosting events of this scale. Sponsoring this festival for the ninth consecutive year reflects our enduring commitment to initiatives that unite communities, celebrate excellence, and enrich lives.”

Moreover, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of DEC, said:“The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is undoubtedly one of the most important and well-known competitions on the endurance calendar. We would like to thank HH Sheikh Mohammed for his support and vision. He is the top supporter of the sport of endurance.

“This four-race festival has grown exponentially and achieved immense success over the years and has gone from strength to strength in terms of competition between the stables and riders from various countries.”

Additionally, Ahmed Rashed Al Kaabi, appointed to the role of Deputy General Manager of DEC, said:“The 18th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival is set to be one of the most exciting editions of this esteemed event, which carries the name of Sheikh Mohammed, one of the biggest supporters of endurance in the UAE and elsewhere.”

The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival spans four major rides, beginning with the Ladies' event on 6 January, followed by the 120km Private Stables competition on 7 January, the 120km Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares on 8 January, and culminating with the 160km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup on 10 January.

The festival is an annual tribute to His Highness' instrumental role in advancing endurance riding locally and globally. Through its continued sponsorship, Azizi Developments seeks to support the growth of equestrian sport, encourage wider participation, and highlight Dubai's rich sporting legacy.