Qatar Courts Achieve 98% Case Resolution In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The courts in Qatar achieved a notable judicial milestone in 2025, recording a case resolution rate of 98%, according to data issued by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Council explained that the total number of cases registered during the year reached 207,485, the vast majority of which were adjudicated, indicating the efficiency of the judicial system and the speed of case resolution.

The Criminal Court recorded the highest resolution rate at 99%, having handled 171,213 cases, followed by the Court of Cassation 7,058 cases with a rate of 97%. The Investment and Commercial Court had 13,356 cases, and the Family Courts had 6,773, with each achieving a resolution rate of 95%. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, which saw 3,746 cases, recorded a resolution rate of 93%, and the Civil Court, which handled 5,339 cases, recorded a 92% resolution rate.

