Air Arabia Adds More Flights To Georgia, Indonesia

Dhaka: Air Arabia, the UAE capital's first low-cost airline, has increased the number of flights to Tbilisi (Georgia) and Baku (Azerbaijan).

The move comes in response to rising demand for affordable and direct travel options from Abu Dhabi to these popular leisure destinations.

The added frequencies aim to offer more flexibility and convenience for travellers, while further strengthening the airline's network in the region.

The airline now operates non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of six weekly flights.

The new schedule now includes flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, providing more flexibility for travelers exploring the vibrant city.

Starting August 7th, flights to Tbilisi International Airport will also increase to eight weekly flights, with double daily service on Thursdays, further enhancing seamless connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the Georgian capital.

“The increased frequencies to both Baku and Tbilisi reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional network while delivering greater convenience, flexibility, and value to our customers,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer.

“These two vibrant cities remain popular among UAE residents and visitors alike. The enhanced schedules will not only reinforce travel and tourism ties but also offer a more seamless and accessible travel experience”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to expand its growing route network from the UAE capital. The airline recently launched new routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Yerevan in Armenia, further reinforcing its presence in high-demand leisure and cultural destinations across the region.

The carrier currently operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft and plans to add two more aircraft before the end of the year to support its ambitious growth strategy and meet increasing passenger demand.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Air Arabia's website, calling the contact center, or through preferred travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet, recognized globally as the world's best-selling single-aisle aircraft.

Designed to deliver a comfortable and value-driven experience, each aircraft is equipped with SkyTime, Air Arabia's complimentary in-flight streaming service, and SkyCafe, which offers a wide selection of snacks and meals at affordable prices.

Passengers can also enjoy the benefits of Air Rewards, the airline's generous loyalty program that allows members to earn, transfer, and redeem points with ease.

-B