Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Navigates Drug-Delivery Challenges With Innovation In Abuse-Deterrent Tech



Drug delivery plays a critical role in modern healthcare, but when it comes to potent opioids such as fentanyl, the stakes are particularly high

Nutriband is developing Aversa(TM), a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal technology designed to prevent diversion, misuse, abuse and accidental exposure Nutriband's Aversa(TM) fentanyl patch is estimated to have a market potential of $80 million to $200 million annually within five years of launch

Developing safe, effective and abuse-deterrent delivery systems for controlled substances such as fentanyl is a formidable challenge, and Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) is positioning itself at the forefront of that effort. The company is pioneering transdermal technologies to deliver medications that require careful balancing of patient access with strong mitigation against misuse.

Drug delivery plays a critical role in modern healthcare, but when it comes to potent opioids such as fentanyl, the stakes are particularly high. Fentanyl is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin, and even trace amounts can be fatal, making it a dangerous ingredient when diverted or misused

