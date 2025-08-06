403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Sports Club Organises Lecture On Responsibility Skills
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Sports Club's youth programme for the 2025 season was held under the auspices of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and under the theme“Our Summer for Our Youth.”
Mohammed Abdul Rahim al-Haydos, head of the youth programme, said that an awareness lecture on responsibility skills was organised for summer camp participants, as part of the National Mental Health Programme and in co-operation with the Programmes and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health.
The lecture was prepared and presented by Dr Al-Arabi Atallah Quwaidri, a specialist in therapeutic psychology. He addressed the definition of responsibility as a person's commitment to what he says or does, which includes legal, ethical, social, and collective responsibility.
Furthermore, an individual's ability to define their own responsibilities enables them to develop their responsibility skills and enable them to perform certain tasks to the best of their ability.
The lecturer also spoke about the pillars of responsibility, which include self-control, whereby a person sets realistic goals. They must also maintain a positive attitude and avoid acting angrily while relying on themselves.
Responsibility, which involves accepting the responsibility assigned to them, while enduring all obstacles and challenges they may encounter, regardless of their nature. Duty, which is the pillar that relies on the individual fulfilling all their various duties, which are accompanied by certain obligations and laws, is also important.
Excellence, which involves striving to achieve excellence, and the abilities they utilise to achieve success, such as perseverance, organisation, and working with dedication.
Dr al-Arabi stated that there are many positive effects resulting from assuming responsibility, which enables a person to achieve their future goals and gain self-respect and the respect of others. This provides a sense of psychological comfort and ease in accomplishing many tasks.
These are among the most prominent positive effects of responsibility. This is achieved by creating a list of specific tasks and motivating change. Responsibility provides a sense of desire and strength to change situations, which results in many positive changes in the lives of individuals and society.
He emphasised that individuals must not deny their ability or strength to solve and confront problems. At the end of the lecture, the lecturer was honoured, and the head of the Youth Department praised the efforts of the Programmes and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health in raising awareness among youth and society.
Mohammed Abdul Rahim al-Haydos, head of the youth programme, said that an awareness lecture on responsibility skills was organised for summer camp participants, as part of the National Mental Health Programme and in co-operation with the Programmes and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health.
The lecture was prepared and presented by Dr Al-Arabi Atallah Quwaidri, a specialist in therapeutic psychology. He addressed the definition of responsibility as a person's commitment to what he says or does, which includes legal, ethical, social, and collective responsibility.
Furthermore, an individual's ability to define their own responsibilities enables them to develop their responsibility skills and enable them to perform certain tasks to the best of their ability.
The lecturer also spoke about the pillars of responsibility, which include self-control, whereby a person sets realistic goals. They must also maintain a positive attitude and avoid acting angrily while relying on themselves.
Responsibility, which involves accepting the responsibility assigned to them, while enduring all obstacles and challenges they may encounter, regardless of their nature. Duty, which is the pillar that relies on the individual fulfilling all their various duties, which are accompanied by certain obligations and laws, is also important.
Excellence, which involves striving to achieve excellence, and the abilities they utilise to achieve success, such as perseverance, organisation, and working with dedication.
Dr al-Arabi stated that there are many positive effects resulting from assuming responsibility, which enables a person to achieve their future goals and gain self-respect and the respect of others. This provides a sense of psychological comfort and ease in accomplishing many tasks.
These are among the most prominent positive effects of responsibility. This is achieved by creating a list of specific tasks and motivating change. Responsibility provides a sense of desire and strength to change situations, which results in many positive changes in the lives of individuals and society.
He emphasised that individuals must not deny their ability or strength to solve and confront problems. At the end of the lecture, the lecturer was honoured, and the head of the Youth Department praised the efforts of the Programmes and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health in raising awareness among youth and society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment