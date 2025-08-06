Custom Living Care Helps Atlanta Families Navigate Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP) For Free In-Home Nursing Care

MENAFN - GetNews)Many Georgia families caring for children with complex medical needs are unaware that they may qualify for free in-home pediatric nursing care through the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP)-a state Medicaid initiative. Custom Living Care, a leading Atlanta-based pediatric home healthcare provider, is working to change that.

As a trusted GAPP provider, Custom Living Care helps families understand and access this life-changing program, which covers skilled nursing and personal care services for medically fragile children under the age of 21. These services are provided in the comfort of a child's home, allowing families to avoid frequent hospital stays and receive consistent, personalized care from licensed professionals.

“GAPP is an incredible resource, but many parents don't even know it exists,” said a representative from Custom Living Care.“We're here to guide families through every step-from understanding eligibility to developing a care plan that supports their child's long-term health and quality of life.”

Custom Living Care's dedicated team assists with GAPP applications and provides a full range of in-home services, including:



Skilled Nursing Care (RN & LPN) – For children requiring complex medical support such as tracheostomy care, ventilator management, IV therapy, seizure observation, or feeding tube assistance.

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) – Offering daily personal care like bathing, dressing, feeding, and mobility support. Custom Pediatric Care Plans – Designed with input from medical providers and families to meet each child's unique needs and ensure a smooth experience at home.

Importantly, GAPP eligibility is based on medical necessity, not income, making this program accessible to a wide range of families who may otherwise be left without options. Custom Living Care offers free consultations to determine eligibility and create a clear path toward care.

Families can visit to schedule a free consultation and learn more about GAPP services.

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a premium home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.