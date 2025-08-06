Franchise Marketing Systems Named A 2025 FBR Employee Satisfaction Award Finalist By Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognizes Franchise Marketing Systems for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Engagement in the Franchise Sector

- Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing SystemsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Marketing Systems was just named a finalist for the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards by Franchise Business Review . The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of their employees.Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), founded by President Chris Conner and headquartered in Atlanta, has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in franchise development. At its core, FMS is built to champion business owners-helping them turn strong concepts into thriving franchise brands. From the first conversation to national expansion, the firm provides hands-on support through every step of the franchising journey.With a seasoned team and a dynamic network of industry partners, FMS works closely with entrepreneurs to build smart, scalable franchise models. Its consultants don't just advise-they craft strategies, market opportunities, and connect businesses with qualified franchise buyers. The company also offers ongoing management services to help franchise brands grow with consistency and confidence.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America to determine their levels of engagement of job satisfaction.FBR's Employee Engagement research helps franchise companies understand how their organizational culture and engagement compares to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants are asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture aggregate results are released annually in FBR's Franchising at WORK Report.Franchise companies that participated in Franchise Business Review's Employee Engagement research were eligible for the Employee Satisfaction Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 corporate and unit-level employees to identify the finalists.“FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only awards that shine a light on the franchise companies truly committed to putting their employees first,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.“In a time when attracting and keeping great talent is essential to a company's success, we're proud to celebrate these standout brands for creating positive, people-focused cultures where employee feedback is valued and teams are actively involved in building that success.”“We're incredibly grateful to be named a finalist-it's an honor that reflects the heart and hard work of our entire team,” said Chris Conner, president of Franchise Marketing Systems.“Being recognized in a program that puts employee satisfaction at the forefront means so much to us. We're proud to share this moment with the people who make Franchise Marketing Systems possible - our employees and partners. They shape our culture, drive our mission, and have been key in making Franchise Marketing Systems what it is today.”Winners will be announced live on August 20, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register here to attend:You can learn more about FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards at GoFBR/franchising-at-workAbout Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 700 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit .About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.

