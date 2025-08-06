Active COCO Introduces Pre-Splash Spritz Clean Hair Protection For Active Lifestyles

Women-Owned and Expertly Made In California Without Compromise

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Active COCO , a clean beauty brand founded by longtime friends and wellness enthusiasts Katelyn Ellsworth and Michelle Murphy, is proud to announce the launch of its hero product: Pre-Splash Spritz. Designed for swimmers, surfers, spa-goers, and sun lovers alike, this innovative pre-treatment spray helps protect hair from the drying and damaging effects of chlorine, saltwater, and heat - without compromising health, style, or performance.A purpose-driven product, formulated with a carefully curated blend of natural oils and active botanical ingredients, Pre-Splash Spritz creates a lightweight, nourishing barrier against harsh environmental stressors. This pH-balanced, non-toxic spray functions as a pre-swim protectant, leave-in conditioner, sauna defense, and daily hydrating treatment that is suitable for all hair types including color-treated and children's hair. Pre-Splash Spritz is free of silicones, sulfates, and harsh preservatives. Instead, Active COCO relies on its eco-friendly formula that protects against environmental damage, prevents chlorine-induced dryness and discoloration.Key ingredients include:- Coconut Oil- Argan Oil- Jojoba Oil- Aloe Vera- Vitamin E- HoneyThe result of two decades of friendship and a shared love for water, wellness, and healthy hair. Co-founder Michelle Murphy is a lifelong athlete whose background includes competitive swimming, Division I water polo at Cal State Long Beach, lifeguarding, and completing an Ironman just nine months postpartum. Frustrated by the toll chlorine had on her hair, Michelle began experimenting with coconut oil blends in her kitchen to prevent the damage she remembered from her youth. With a vision ready to make a reality Michelle partnered with Katelyn Ellsworth, a veteran hairstylist with over 20 years of experience, to create a high-performance solution rooted in clean beauty. Together, they refined the formula with a San Diego-based chemist, transforming Michelle's DIY treatment into a shelf-ready product designed for everyday athletes and active families.Active COCO's mission is to support confident, active lifestyles with clean, high-performance hair care that empowers users to move freely without sacrificing hair health.The brand is committed to:- All-season protection from best-in-class quality ingredients- Inclusivity across hair types, ages, and lifestyles- Expert-driven product development rooted in performance and wellness- Sustainable, performance-based solutions for real-life activityAbout Active COCOActive COCO is a San Diego–based clean beauty brand created to bridge the gap between performance and protection. Inspired by their shared experience in water and wellness, co-founders Katelyn Ellsworth and Michelle Murphy developed a simple, natural solution for people who live actively and unapologetically. Whether swimming laps, surfing waves, or relaxing in a sauna, Active COCO allows users to move confidently knowing their hair is protected, hydrated, and healthy.Explore the collection at or follow on Instagram at @getactivecocoAvailable via , Amazon, and select salon distributors

Jessica Kopach

The JKO Agency

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.