Silentswap And Own. App Partner To Bring Privacy-Powered Asset Swaps To Social Media

New integration lends SilentSwap privacy to enable Own. App users secure and seamless wallet-to-wallet asset swaps across major blockchain networks



SilentSwap , a non-custodial, privacy-first platform for compliant cross-chain digital asset swaps, today announced a strategic partnership with Own. App , the blockchain-powered social media platform pioneering digital ownership and community-driven engagement.

Own. App is a performance-based content platform, where creators earn from real-time engagement and ranked content based on merit. The app features five built-In monetization streams, including tipping, brand sponsorships, content licensing, Own. Shops, and tokenized rewards via $OWN. This collaboration enables SilentSwap to integrate with Own. App allowing users to perform secure, private, and seamless asset swaps across major blockchain networks, directly from their own wallets.

Own. App users will benefit from SilentSwap's fully non-custodial, wallet-to-wallet transactions that preserve both control and confidentiality-ensuring assets remain entirely under user ownership throughout every step of the process. As decentralized platforms continue to grow, the demand for both high performance and robust privacy has never been greater. Together, SilentSwap and Own. App aim to set a new standard for secure, user-centric infrastructure in the Web3 space.

Shibtoshi, Founder of SilentSwap, commented:

"At SilentSwap, we believe privacy isn't a privilege-it's a foundation. Partnering with Own. App allows us to extend that philosophy to a dynamic and growing community of creators and innovators. Together, we're not just building bridges between blockchains-we're building a future where users can move freely, securely, and confidently across the digital ecosystem."

Amir Kaltak, CEO of Own. App added:

“Own. App's mission is to build a social platform where users are truly in control of their content, their data, and now, their assets. Partnering with SilentSwap aligns with our vision providing our community with tools to transact securely and autonomously across the decentralized web. It's a major step toward redefining what ownership and freedom mean in the next era of social media.”

This partnership reflects the shared vision of both companies: to advance compliant, privacy-first tools that empower individuals and redefine engagement across decentralized platforms. The integration is expected to launch in Q4 of 2025 and offers broad network compatibility with support for major EVM networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. Support for Solana and Bitcoin is set to go live this quarter.

About Own. App

Own. App is a blockchain-based social media platform that empowers creators and users through true content ownership and transparent monetization. Built on the Own. App proprietary NetherNet Protocol and its BASE L2 powered $OWN Token, Own. App enables seamless, secure interactions and rewards users with cash revenues and $OWN Tokens based on engagement. The platform supports diverse content formats and offers creators multiple monetization options, including tipping and brand partnerships. OWN. App's mission is to redefine the creator economy by putting control and earnings back into the hands of users worldwide.

About SilentSwap

SilentSwap is a non-custodial, privacy-first platform for compliant, cross-chain digital asset swaps, purpose-built for institutional and retail use. Clients remain in full control of their assets at all times, with transactions executed directly from their wallets-no third-party custody required. In a market where performance and protection can no longer be an afterthought, SilentSwap meets the growing demand for secure, private infrastructure across blockchain networks. Learn more at .

