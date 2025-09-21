Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Heads Of Kuwait Offices In Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received heads of Kuwait offices accredited in Washington D.C. on Sunday.
The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nation in New York in the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
He conveyed to the audience the greetings of His Highness the Amir, appreciating the dedication and exemplary role of the bureau chiefs in representing Kuwait.
Also attending the meeting were Director-General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Isa Al-Isa, Assistant Foreign Minister Bader Al-Teneib, Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Permanent Representative to United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)
