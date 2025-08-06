William Clark Green Premieres 'Drinkin' And Drivin'' Music Video Friday, August 8, On Youtube

William Clark Green Logo

A wild, 90s-inspired golf course fever dream featuring moonshine, mischief, and a viral cameo from TikTok's favorite cart girl.

- William Clark Green

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country artist William Clark Green is set to debut the official video for his single“Drinkin' and Drivin'” on Friday, August 8, at noon CT exclusively on his YouTube channel. Fans can catch the premiere (and rewatch it anytime after) on William Clark Green's YouTube channel on Friday, August 8, at noon CT.

The new video turns Green's rowdy anthem into a 90s‐style fever dream - a tongue‐in‐cheek ode to suburban rebellion filled with golf carts, moonshine, and good company. Shot on location at Southern Oaks Golf Club in Burleson, Texas, it features a special cameo from TikTok star Cass Holland, widely known as social media's favorite“cart girl,” bringing a viral edge to the storyline.

This summer, golf is everywhere - from Netflix releasing Happy Gilmore 2 and Apple's Stick to creator‐led tournaments pulling millions of views - and“Drinkin' and Drivin'” fits right in. It leans into the part of the game most of us live: beers in the cart, friends on the course, and a little bit of chaos.“I wanted the video to feel like a 90s country fever dream,” says Green.“Golf is supposed to be serious, but we wanted to show the side people love - the fun, rowdy, don't take-it-too-seriously side.”

This year also marks 10 years of Green's Ringling Road album release - with a special vinyl reissue, an anniversary tour, and more still to come.

Following the premiere, YouTube Premium subscribers will get exclusive access to an AfterParty featuring unfiltered behind‐the‐scenes moments, outtakes, and stories from the making of the video.

Catch the premiere - and rewatch anytime after - on William Clark Green's YouTube channel Friday, August 8 at 12 PM CT: 👉

Stream“Drinkin' and Drivin'” wherever you listen here.

Catch William Clark Green on tour. See dates below or visit williamclarkgreen

Aug 9, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

Aug 14, 2025 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

Aug 15, 2025 - Lake Ozark, MO - Lazy Gators

Aug 16, 2025 - Worthington, IA - Benefit The Vets

Aug 22, 2025 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Aug 23, 2025 - Beaver, OK - Beaver County Fairgrounds

Aug 28, 2025 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

Aug 30, 2025 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug 31, 2025 - Broken Bow, OK - Hochatown Saloon

Sep 12, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

Sep 26, 2025 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Oct 3, 2025 - Ennis, TX - Stars of Texas

Oct 11, 2025 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Festival

Oct 23, 2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Whiskey Dicks

Oct 24, 2025 - Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM - The Dirty Bourbon, Dance Hall & Saloon

Oct 25, 2025 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

Oct 29, 2025 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Oct 30, 2025 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

Oct 31, 2025 - San Jose, CA - Club Rodeo Rio

Nov 1, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Nov 7, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

About William Clark Green

William Clark Green has spent over 15 years crafting songs that blend Texas tradition with fearless creativity. Known for his vivid storytelling and a sound that walks the line between country grit and rock energy, he's now bringing his heartfelt songwriting to a national stage.“It's about showing the rest of the country what Texas is about,” Green says.“I'm ready to see where the road leads and take this music as far as it'll go. No constraints, no limits, no bullsh*t - just honest stories and good times.”

About Cass Holland

Cass Holland, a Las Vegas-based bartender‐turned‐golf cart girl, blends sports, humor, and confidence while sharing candid, day‐in‐the‐life content her audience loves. She is best recognized for her unwavering enthusiasm, infectious energy and candid commentary about being a woman in the world of golf.

