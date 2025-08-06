$330 Million Flows Out Of Bitcoin Etfs Find Mining Launches New App As A“Safe Haven” For Investors
|
Plan Name
|
Minimum Investment
|
Duration
|
Sample Estimated Return*
|
Starter Trial
|
$15
|
1 day
|
$15.60
|
LTC Trial Plan
|
$100
|
2 days
|
$108
|
BTC Short-Term
|
$1,000
|
7 days
|
$1,110
|
BTC Mid-Term
|
$5,000
|
20 days
|
$6,580
|
DOGE Enhanced
|
$12,800
|
30 days
|
$19,366
|
BTC + DOGE Advanced
|
$23,000
|
35 days
|
$37,490
(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)
Step 3 - Let the System Run Automatically and Earn Passive Income
No manual operation is required. The cloud mining system runs in the background, allowing users to monitor mining data and account balances in real time.
Platform Highlights and Core Advantages
Designed for both new and experienced users to gradually build mining-based income
Uses AI to dynamically allocate computing power for improved efficiency
Supports multi-token mining with transparent, daily settlement
Powered by 135 green data centers in 175 countries, aligning with ESG sustainability goals
Built for ease of access, from beginners to professionals, across all user types
Who Benefits from Find Mining?
Find Mining's inclusive model is tailored for:
Individuals new to crypto seeking a user-friendly entry point
Working professionals looking to supplement income passively
Families or retirees interested in sustainable digital finance
Investors exploring diversification and long-term yield strategies
About Find Mining
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is a global leader in green cloud mining services. The company operates 135 renewable-energy-powered mining facilities, with a service network spanning 175 countries and regions. With over 9.4 million registered users, Find Mining is dedicated to building a secure, compliant, and transparent cloud infrastructure-fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for digital mining.
Official Website:
Official App: Available on Google Play
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment