$330 Million Flows Out Of Bitcoin Etfs Find Mining Launches New App As A“Safe Haven” For Investors

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) With traditional investments under pressure, Find Mining's AI-powered platform offers stability and yield in a volatile market. Los Angeles, California, 6th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Amid increasing market volatility, Bitcoin spot ETFs are experiencing a fresh wave of capital outflows. According to the latest data, Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $330 million in just one day, with BlackRock's IBIT product alone losing $292 million - one of the largest single-day withdrawals since 2025. This trend highlights the vulnerability of traditional ETF products in the current market climate and prompts investors to reconsider how to achieve sustainable returns amid uncertainty.

An increasing number of individual users are shifting their attention to alternative methods that do not require active monitoring, are easy to use, and offer relatively stable returns.

Against this backdrop, global cloud mining leader Find Mining has officially launched its new mobile app, aiming to provide crypto users with a“safe haven” through automated, passive income solutions.



AI Optimization and Green Infrastructure: Find Mining Simplifies Cloud Mining Access

Find Mining operates an AI-driven cloud resource management system capable of supporting multiple cryptocurrencies while dynamically reallocating computing power based on real-time market conditions to optimize mining efficiency.

With 135 environmentally friendly data centers deployed in 175 countries and regions, the platform allows users to participate in cloud mining without the need for hardware purchases, technical configurations, or high electricity costs-making the process more accessible to a broader range of users. Three Simple Steps to Start with Cloud Mining

Step 1 - Register and Receive a $15 Welcome Bonus Users can visit the official Find Mining website or download the app via Google Play. After registering, a $15 cloud mining credit is granted to help users begin mining immediately.

Step 2 - Select a Mining Plan According to Your Goals

Find Mining offers a range of flexible cloud mining plans designed to accommodate different investment sizes and experience levels. Plans are updated regularly based on market conditions. Examples of Available Mining Plans

Plan Name Minimum Investment Duration Sample Estimated Return* Starter Trial $15 1 day $15.60 LTC Trial Plan $100 2 days $108 BTC Short-Term $1,000 7 days $1,110 BTC Mid-Term $5,000 20 days $6,580 DOGE Enhanced $12,800 30 days $19,366 BTC + DOGE Advanced $23,000 35 days $37,490

(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)

Step 3 - Let the System Run Automatically and Earn Passive Income

No manual operation is required. The cloud mining system runs in the background, allowing users to monitor mining data and account balances in real time.

Platform Highlights and Core Advantages

Designed for both new and experienced users to gradually build mining-based income

Uses AI to dynamically allocate computing power for improved efficiency

Supports multi-token mining with transparent, daily settlement

Powered by 135 green data centers in 175 countries, aligning with ESG sustainability goals

Built for ease of access, from beginners to professionals, across all user types

Who Benefits from Find Mining?

Find Mining's inclusive model is tailored for:

Individuals new to crypto seeking a user-friendly entry point

Working professionals looking to supplement income passively

Families or retirees interested in sustainable digital finance

Investors exploring diversification and long-term yield strategies







About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is a global leader in green cloud mining services. The company operates 135 renewable-energy-powered mining facilities, with a service network spanning 175 countries and regions. With over 9.4 million registered users, Find Mining is dedicated to building a secure, compliant, and transparent cloud infrastructure-fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for digital mining.

Official Website:

Official App: Available on Google Play

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.