XRPM Launches Next-Gen Meme Token Ecosystem On XRP Ledger With Creator Monetization & Market Security Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 1 Billion Tokens, Real-Time Anti-Manipulation Features, Community driven, data-backed token analysis tool, XRPM Sets New Standards for Meme Tokens, and listed on Coinstore now.

Singapore, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meme token market has seen explosive growth, but with that growth has come volatility, manipulation, and a lack of real utility. XRPMemes Token (XRPM), a next-generation meme-inspired digital asset built on the XRP Ledger, aims to change that. By blending internet culture with robust blockchain infrastructure, XRPM introduces a secure, creator-focused ecosystem designed for sustainable growth. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and 100% transparent on-chain distribution via Automated Market Maker (AMM), XRPM is redefining what meme tokens can do while targeting 3–5% of the $27.3 billion meme token market by the end of 2025.

Token Overview



Token name : XRPMemes Token

Token symbol: XRPM Total supply : 1 Billion

XRPM Token Utilities: Beyond Speculation

XRPM's native token ($XRPM) serves multiple functions within its ecosystem, each designed to maximize utility, incentivize long-term participation, and prevent centralization:

Referral & Rewards: A tiered referral program offers up to 40% rewards based on trading activity, community engagement, and platform contributions. All supported by the community, an App that serves memecoin trading on XRPL chain with 0% fee.

Real-time On Chain Token Analysis: Aligned to the vision and mission of XRPM, AI and multiple algorithms utilized to identify threats in a token's structure. This instills higher confidence for traders, to make more informed decisions rather than just pure hype.

What does the project ecosystem include?

At the core of XRPM is a fully integrated ecosystem designed to bridge internet culture with real-world blockchain utility. The project revolves around three key pillars: the XRPM Token, the Community Platform, and its forward-looking vision for Creator Tools all seamlessly built on the XRP Ledger.

The XRPM Token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of one billion tokens, with zero pre-mine and 100% distribution through XRPL's Automated Market Maker (AMM). By leveraging XRP Ledger's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure (3–5 second transaction finality and sub-$0.0002 fees), XRPM enables fast, affordable trading and microtransactions, making it accessible to both retail traders and creators alike.

Supporting this is the Community Platform, a secure, intuitive web portal that offers real-time trading analytics, AI-driven market monitoring, and on-chain governance. Built using modern frameworks like React and directly integrated with XRPL nodes, the platform gives users complete visibility over token activity, governance proposals, and security alerts. Community members can participate in platform decisions via a transparent multi-signature governance system that requires 4-of-7 consensus from elected representatives, ensuring decentralization and trust.

Looking ahead, XRPM is actively developing a dedicated Creator Tools suite, envisioned as a no-code token launcher that will allow meme creators to tokenize and monetize their content with ease. While this functionality is not yet live, it remains a central component of XRPM's roadmap. The platform aims to support launch pool mechanisms to mitigate bot-driven pre-mining and provide creators with tools to track engagement and manage their digital assets. By combining blockchain transparency with monetization potential, XRPM sets a new benchmark for how internet content may be elevated into real-world value.

In the spirit of transparency and de-centralization, XRPM has also set a target, based on the number of holders, to begin their Governance Voting Rights program. This allows time for token distribution to the masses, empowering users to steer platform direction in the future. Safeguarding mechanism also planned for employment to cap voting power of 3% per wallet and clusters of wallet, regardless of holding size.

Together, these elements form a unified and secure ecosystem that not only supports speculative trading but also fosters creativity, transparency, and long-term utility. XRPM's infrastructure is purpose-built to elevate meme tokens from fleeting hype to sustainable digital assets with real-world use cases.

XRPM Official Media

Website | Twitter | Telegram

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstor e aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement





CONTACT: alvin at coinstore.com