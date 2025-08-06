Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes 0.37% Higher

Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes 0.37% Higher


2025-08-06 02:22:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Wednesday's trading higher by 41.81 points, or 0.37%, to close at 11,325.92 points.

During the session, 240,592,054 shares, valued at QAR 540,025,891.897, were traded in 26,010 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 32 companies rose, while 16 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 673,380,296,495.849, compared to QAR 670,997,095,854.350 in the previous session.

Read Also
  • Gold declines as dollar gains, markets await Fed appointments

MENAFN06082025000063011010ID1109894543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search