Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes 0.37% Higher
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Wednesday's trading higher by 41.81 points, or 0.37%, to close at 11,325.92 points.
During the session, 240,592,054 shares, valued at QAR 540,025,891.897, were traded in 26,010 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 32 companies rose, while 16 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing prices.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 673,380,296,495.849, compared to QAR 670,997,095,854.350 in the previous session.
