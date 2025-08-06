MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Network Traffic Analytics Market Growing at 17.4% CAGR | Reach USD 3,106 Million by 2026 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network traffic analytics market size was valued at $865 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,106 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 272 Pages) at:Driving FactorsGrowth of the global media and entertainment storage market is driven by factors such as growth in popularity of 4K UHD content; rise in shift from traditional to digital advertising channels; and growth in demand for creation and distribution & conversion of video content. In addition, rapid advances in areas including workflow collaboration, artistic creativity, and new distribution models across the media and entertainment industry fuels the market growth.Market SegmentationThe global network traffic analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on end user, the market is classified into service providers, enterprises, and data center. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersSome of the key players in network traffic analytics market analysis include Accenture, Juniper Networks Inc., Symantec, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Allot Communication, Ascom Holdings and Nokia Networks.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By region, North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the network traffic analytics market forecast period due to presence of major market players such as Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, in the region. In addition, increase in adoption of the network traffic analytics solutions among the users is also contributing to the growth in this region.Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. The large enterprises are more likely to deploy network traffic analytics platform on-premise due to their major preference toward data privacy. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to flexibility associated with the cloud deployment, which is increasing its demand for cloud solutions among numerous organizations as it allows them to switch or keep their business data on cloud as well as on-premise.In terms of end user, the enterprise segment is expected to witness high adoption of network traffic analytics solutions and services. Among these end users, enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of these solutions as it help enterprises in collecting and evaluating the data, which in turn empowers enterprises in identifying performance issues and security threats. However, the data centers are getting flooded with the data due to which, identifying network threats & issues, usage spikes, and providing high-quality services is becoming crucial for them, the data center segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (272 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Findings of the Study:● Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.● Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.● On the basis of organization size, the large organizations segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.● In terms of end user, the enterprises segment dominated the global network traffic analytics industry in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Data Center Rack MarketNetwork-as-a-Service MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.