Allesin Launches Smart Motorized Honeycomb Shades For Modern, Energy-Efficient Living

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allesin, a brand dedicated to smart shading solutions for the U.S. market, has introduced its newest release- Allesin Prestige Motorized Honeycomb Shades. True to their motto,"Your Light, Your Way," Allesin's smart shades give users simple, flexible control over natural light. Designed with a sleek cordless look and whisper-quiet motor, the shades combine style and function. The no-drill installation works for both renters and homeowners-no tools, no wall damage, just a simple setup. Their honeycomb structure provides insulation-keeping rooms cooler in summer, warmer in winter, and quieter year-round. With added energy savings and multiple control options-including remote, app, and voice-these shades deliver convenience for modern living.

Why the Allesin Honeycomb Collection Stands Out?

Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, the Allesin Motorized Honeycomb Shades checks all the right boxes. If you're comparing honeycomb shades and blinds, the Allesin smart shades are worth a closer look. For homeowners and renters exploring Allesin, it offers smart insulation, noise reduction, and light control-making it a stylish, energy-efficient upgrade for everyday living.







Improved Temperature Control Year-Round

These Allesin motorized honeycomb shades work like a thermal blanket for the windows. Their layered design traps air in small pockets, effectively blocking outside heat in the summer and retaining warmth in winter. From living rooms to kitchens, the shades help maintain indoor comfort-without the need to constantly adjust the thermostat.

Noise Reduction for a Calmer Home

For those living near traffic or noisy environments, the honeycomb structure significantly reduces ambient sounds. It helps transform bedrooms into sleep sanctuaries and home offices into productivity zones. For anyone comparing honeycomb shades and blinds , the sound-dampening effect here is a major bonus.

Softer Sunlight, Less Glare

The layered design also helps diffuse direct sunlight. Instead of harsh rays bouncing off screens and surfaces, the light is softened for a naturally lit, glare-free environment. It is a good choice for home offices and common areas. This light-filtering feature enhances comfort without compromising brightness.

Hassle-Free Setup, Kid-Friendly Design







The no-drill mounting system is especially appealing to renters or homeowners looking to avoid permanent wall damage. Shades can be installed in a matter of 5 seconds. No tools, no holes, no wall damage. For those who prioritize easy installation without compromising on function, this approach offers a practical solution.

One of the standout features of the Allesin motorized honeycomb shades is its cordless, no-drill setup. No cords means no tangles-and more importantly, no safety risks for homes with curious kids or overly enthusiastic pets. The cordless design keeps things sleek, simple, and stress-free.

Smart Control, Minus the Fuss

Unlike many overcomplicated“smart” gadgets, Allesin motorized honeycomb shades are built to be simple and reliable. Whether users prefer using a handheld remote, voice commands via Alexa or Google, or controlling everything through an app, the shades adapt easily to individual routines.

Control stays flexible-tap a phone, press a button, or just say it out loud. Voice commands via Alexa or Google make everyday control effortless. The scheduled control is equally smooth: set them to open with the sunrise or close at bedtime, no extra thinking required. It's automation that works-and fits into your day without being a distraction.

Green Shades, Lower Bills







Eco-friendly doesn't have to mean high-maintenance. The Allesin motorized honeycomb shades combine energy efficiency with everyday practicality. Their layered structure helps regulate indoor temperatures-blocking heat in summer and retaining warmth in winter-so HVAC systems don't have to work overtime.

For sunnier spaces, there's an added bonus: an optional solar panel that powers the shades without the need for constant recharging or nearby outlets. It's a convenient upgrade for sunrooms, upper-floor bedrooms, or anywhere that sees strong afternoon sun.

Compared to traditional blinds, these honeycomb shades offer a smarter, more sustainable way to stay comfortable-and potentially save on energy bills in the process.

Style, Light, and the Perfect Fit

Shades aren't just functional-they're part of the room's vibe. The Allesin motorized honeycomb shades come in a range of premium fabrics to match any vibe, from clean modern lines to cozy cottagecore charm. Light control is just as customizable. Blackout shades are ideal for bedrooms or home theaters, while light-filtering styles gently diffuse daylight-perfect for living rooms, kitchens, or home offices.

The fit? Always just right. Allesin offers custom sizes to match any window. Inside mount for a clean look. Outside mount to cover uneven frames. No awkward gaps. No“almost” fits. Allesin makes it easy to get that just-right look-without the hassle of standard sizes that don't quite cut it. From blackout styles to motorized honeycomb shades, there's a fit for every space and lighting need.

Where Allesin Smart Shades Shine







Allesin Motorized Honeycomb Shades aren't just smart-they're versatile. Here's where they really make a difference:



Bedrooms : Block out light and noise for deeper, uninterrupted sleep. Great for night owls, early risers, and light-sensitive sleepers.

Living Rooms & Home Theaters : Turn movie night into a real cinematic experience with blackout fabric that cuts glare and boosts contrast.

Home Offices: Filter sunlight, reduce screen glare, and stay focused-without turning your workspace into a cave.

Rentals & Short-Term Stays: No tools, no holes, no drama. Perfect for renters who want privacy and style without losing the deposit. Sunrooms: Pair with solar power to beat the heat and lower energy use-ideal for sunny spots that need shade and comfort.



Final Thoughts

Allesin motorized honeycomb shades offer a well-rounded solution for homeowners looking to balance comfort, style, and smart control. From energy savings to easy installation, the shades deliver on key features without overcomplicating the experience. Whether outfitting a rental, upgrading a bedroom, or simply cutting back on glare, they present a practical alternative to standard blinds-and a modern option worth considering.

