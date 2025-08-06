Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan And Eswatini Establish Diplomatic Relations At LLDC3 Сonference

Turkmenistan And Eswatini Establish Diplomatic Relations At LLDC3 Сonference


2025-08-06 08:07:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini officially tied the knot in diplomatic relations during the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The protocol was signed by Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Eswatini's Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu, in the presence of His Majesty the King of Eswatini.

The agreement marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Both landlocked nations are in the same boat when it comes to tackling trade hurdles, weathering the storm of climate resilience, and navigating the choppy waters of sustainable development. Turkmenistan is keen to throw its hat in the ring when it comes to teaming up on energy, agriculture, and green technologies.

As members of the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, the two nations perceive opportunities for enhanced synergies in global and regional frameworks.

Eswatini, officially recognized as the Kingdom of Eswatini, previously designated as Swaziland and the Kingdom of Swaziland, is a geographically enclosed nation situated in the Southern African region. The territory is encircled by the Republic of South Africa on all peripheries, with the exception of the northeastern quadrant, which delineates a boundary with the Republic of Mozambique.

MENAFN06082025000187011040ID1109892833

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search