Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PSD Warns Against Traffic Violations During Festivities


2025-08-06 08:07:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned on Wednesday against odd traffic behaviors during celebrations, such as driving in convoys or body parts out of vehicle windows, as a public risk and obstruction of traffic that are punishable by law.
The PSD said it intensified field and electronic monitoring to detect violations and apprehend offenders, with deterrent legal and administrative measures in place, including vehicle impoundment and other penalties.
It urged the public to celebrate in "a safe and civilized" manner in compliance with regulations in order to protect lives and property and not disrupt daily life.
The PSD also stressed the importance of community cooperation in the crackdown on such behaviors and report these on 911 or WhatsApp at (0797911911).

MENAFN06082025000117011021ID1109892824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search