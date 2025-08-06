403
PSD Warns Against Traffic Violations During Festivities
Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned on Wednesday against odd traffic behaviors during celebrations, such as driving in convoys or body parts out of vehicle windows, as a public risk and obstruction of traffic that are punishable by law.
The PSD said it intensified field and electronic monitoring to detect violations and apprehend offenders, with deterrent legal and administrative measures in place, including vehicle impoundment and other penalties.
It urged the public to celebrate in "a safe and civilized" manner in compliance with regulations in order to protect lives and property and not disrupt daily life.
The PSD also stressed the importance of community cooperation in the crackdown on such behaviors and report these on 911 or WhatsApp at (0797911911).
