Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Praises Trump’s Efforts in Solving Conflicts

2025-10-12 09:38:53
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed firm support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve global disputes, stating on Friday that Trump's commitment to conflict resolution is unquestionable.

These remarks came as Putin weighed in on whether the American leader should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize — an honor Trump has openly claimed he deserves.

Although Trump has frequently argued that he is worthy of the prestigious accolade, the Norwegian Nobel Committee declined to recognize him this year. Instead, they chose a Venezuelan opposition figure as the recipient.

Putin criticized the committee’s decision-making, claiming it often celebrates individuals who “did nothing for peace.” Without naming anyone directly, he contrasted this with Trump, who, according to him, “is really doing a lot to resolve difficult crises, which last for years and decades.”

Putin highlighted recent diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, suggesting that if Trump successfully fulfills his objectives there, it would represent a milestone in global politics.

He said such progress would mark “a historic event,” provided Trump accomplishes “everything he said he wants to do.”

Discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Putin emphasized that he believes Trump’s mediation attempts are sincere.

“Some things we managed to do, others we didn’t,” he noted, referring to negotiations that took place in Anchorage. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic, saying the conversations held during that meeting still hold promise.

He added definitively, “What is certain, is that he is putting in the work.” The Anchorage summit, which took place in mid-August, primarily addressed the Ukraine crisis.

While Putin clarified that it is not his role to determine Nobel Peace Prize recipients, he criticized the legitimacy of the award, suggesting that many past decisions had significantly undermined its credibility.

