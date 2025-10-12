Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa Mourns Loss of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

2025-10-12 09:41:33
(MENAFN) South Africa continues to grapple with the devastating news of the death of its ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, according to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

The Minister confirmed that the ambassador’s remains, which reached the country earlier on Friday, would be transferred to KwaZulu-Natal later in the day.

Speaking at the formal memorial ceremony for the late diplomat in Pretoria, Lamola addressed a gathering that included government representatives, past associates, and various dignitaries who came to honour his memory.

“More than a week ago, our nation received the harrowing news of Ambassador Mthethwa’s passing,” Lamola stated. He emphasized that the announcement deeply impacted everyone who had shared significant moments in Mthethwa’s life — describing him as a “son, father, husband, brother, colleague, friend, comrade and diplomat.”

The loss, he added, brought overwhelming sorrow and an acute emotional void.

Lamola noted that the tragic news “shook us all profoundly,” underlining the delicate nature of life and the swiftness with which time passes.

He stressed that the country had endured a tremendous setback with Mthethwa’s passing.

At the moment of his death, Mthethwa held the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France on behalf of South Africa. He was also officially accredited to Monaco.

