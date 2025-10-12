403
Putin Acknowledges Trump’s Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Friday that the determination shown by U.S. President Donald Trump in addressing global conflicts is undeniable.
His remarks came in response to a question about whether Trump merited the Nobel Peace Prize.
Despite Trump's own repeated assertions that he deserves the accolade, the Norwegian Nobel Committee chose to honor a Venezuelan opposition figure this year instead.
Putin expressed skepticism toward the committee’s decision-making, claiming it has a history of rewarding individuals who “did nothing for peace.” Without identifying specific recipients, he contrasted this with Trump’s actions, stating the U.S. president “is really doing a lot to resolve difficult crises, which last for years and decades.”
One notable example, according to Putin, is Trump’s involvement in recent Middle East negotiations.
He suggested that if Trump succeeds in fulfilling his stated objectives, it would represent “a historic event,” underlining the potential significance of these efforts.
Discussing the Ukraine situation, Putin described Trump’s mediation attempts as sincere.
He reflected on their joint discussions in Alaska, noting, “some things we managed to do, others we didn’t, but the discussions that we had in Anchorage still have the potential to achieve a lot. What is certain, is that he is putting in the work.”
The two leaders convened in mid-August in Anchorage, with the Ukraine conflict being the primary topic.
While Putin emphasized that it’s not his responsibility to determine who qualifies for the Nobel Peace Prize, he maintained that some past selections had significantly undermined the award's credibility.
