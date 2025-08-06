403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye monitors terrorist group SDF's probe into Syrian Army 'closely'
(MENAFN) Türkiye is closely observing the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian military, the National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk, speaking at a press briefing in Ankara, stated that under an agreement signed on March 10, 2025, between the Syrian government and the SDF—which is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK—the integration process is expected to be finalized by year’s end.
“We are monitoring developments on the ground related to this integration process very carefully,” Aktürk said.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing policy on Syria, the ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity. It also underlined Türkiye’s continued efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical support to the Syrian government upon request, specifically to strengthen its fight against terrorist organizations.
Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk, speaking at a press briefing in Ankara, stated that under an agreement signed on March 10, 2025, between the Syrian government and the SDF—which is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK—the integration process is expected to be finalized by year’s end.
“We are monitoring developments on the ground related to this integration process very carefully,” Aktürk said.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing policy on Syria, the ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity. It also underlined Türkiye’s continued efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical support to the Syrian government upon request, specifically to strengthen its fight against terrorist organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment