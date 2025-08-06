Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye monitors terrorist group SDF's probe into Syrian Army 'closely'

2025-08-06 08:05:23
(MENAFN) Türkiye is closely observing the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian military, the National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk, speaking at a press briefing in Ankara, stated that under an agreement signed on March 10, 2025, between the Syrian government and the SDF—which is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK—the integration process is expected to be finalized by year’s end.

“We are monitoring developments on the ground related to this integration process very carefully,” Aktürk said.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing policy on Syria, the ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity. It also underlined Türkiye’s continued efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical support to the Syrian government upon request, specifically to strengthen its fight against terrorist organizations.

