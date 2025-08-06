Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Meets Witkoff as Ceasefire Deadline Looms

2025-08-06 07:46:52
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at the Kremlin on Wednesday—just 48 hours before Moscow faces a critical deadline to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or risk sweeping new sanctions.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting in an official statement, though it initially withheld details about the conversation. A video later released by the Kremlin showed Putin and Witkoff exchanging a handshake.

Witkoff touched down in Moscow earlier in the day for what marks his fifth trip to Russia this year. His last two visits took place in April, during which he also held discussions with the Russian leader.

This latest mission comes as a high-stakes 10-day ultimatum issued by Trump rapidly approaches its Friday expiration. The U.S. president has demanded a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv within that period or warned of punitive economic measures.

Back in June, Trump originally set a 50-day timeline, threatening tariffs as high as 100% on Russia and its allies should negotiations stall. But on July 29, he abruptly shortened the window to just 10 days, citing his mounting frustration: "disappointment" with Putin.

