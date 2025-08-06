403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Meets Witkoff as Ceasefire Deadline Looms
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at the Kremlin on Wednesday—just 48 hours before Moscow faces a critical deadline to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or risk sweeping new sanctions.
The Kremlin confirmed the meeting in an official statement, though it initially withheld details about the conversation. A video later released by the Kremlin showed Putin and Witkoff exchanging a handshake.
Witkoff touched down in Moscow earlier in the day for what marks his fifth trip to Russia this year. His last two visits took place in April, during which he also held discussions with the Russian leader.
This latest mission comes as a high-stakes 10-day ultimatum issued by Trump rapidly approaches its Friday expiration. The U.S. president has demanded a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv within that period or warned of punitive economic measures.
Back in June, Trump originally set a 50-day timeline, threatening tariffs as high as 100% on Russia and its allies should negotiations stall. But on July 29, he abruptly shortened the window to just 10 days, citing his mounting frustration: "disappointment" with Putin.
The Kremlin confirmed the meeting in an official statement, though it initially withheld details about the conversation. A video later released by the Kremlin showed Putin and Witkoff exchanging a handshake.
Witkoff touched down in Moscow earlier in the day for what marks his fifth trip to Russia this year. His last two visits took place in April, during which he also held discussions with the Russian leader.
This latest mission comes as a high-stakes 10-day ultimatum issued by Trump rapidly approaches its Friday expiration. The U.S. president has demanded a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv within that period or warned of punitive economic measures.
Back in June, Trump originally set a 50-day timeline, threatening tariffs as high as 100% on Russia and its allies should negotiations stall. But on July 29, he abruptly shortened the window to just 10 days, citing his mounting frustration: "disappointment" with Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment