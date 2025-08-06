Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher for Second Consecutive Day

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher for Second Consecutive Day


2025-08-06 07:43:51
(MENAFN) Tokyo's stock market rallied for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, lifted by strong corporate earnings and a declining yen that energized export-driven sectors.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended the day up 245.32 points, or 0.60%, closing at 40,794.86—building on gains from the previous session.

Real estate and machinery sectors led the advance after upbeat earnings reports from Mitsui Fudosan and Daikin Industries fueled buying momentum.

In currency markets, the yen slipped into the upper 147-per-dollar territory, giving a competitive edge to major exporters such as Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Kubota.

The broader TOPIX index also recorded a solid performance, climbing 30.03 points, or 1.02%, to finish at 2,966.57.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,278 stocks rose, 293 declined, and 51 closed flat.

MENAFN06082025000045017169ID1109892634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search