403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher for Second Consecutive Day
(MENAFN) Tokyo's stock market rallied for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, lifted by strong corporate earnings and a declining yen that energized export-driven sectors.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended the day up 245.32 points, or 0.60%, closing at 40,794.86—building on gains from the previous session.
Real estate and machinery sectors led the advance after upbeat earnings reports from Mitsui Fudosan and Daikin Industries fueled buying momentum.
In currency markets, the yen slipped into the upper 147-per-dollar territory, giving a competitive edge to major exporters such as Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Kubota.
The broader TOPIX index also recorded a solid performance, climbing 30.03 points, or 1.02%, to finish at 2,966.57.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,278 stocks rose, 293 declined, and 51 closed flat.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended the day up 245.32 points, or 0.60%, closing at 40,794.86—building on gains from the previous session.
Real estate and machinery sectors led the advance after upbeat earnings reports from Mitsui Fudosan and Daikin Industries fueled buying momentum.
In currency markets, the yen slipped into the upper 147-per-dollar territory, giving a competitive edge to major exporters such as Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Kubota.
The broader TOPIX index also recorded a solid performance, climbing 30.03 points, or 1.02%, to finish at 2,966.57.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,278 stocks rose, 293 declined, and 51 closed flat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment