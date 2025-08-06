403
Chinese Embassy in France holds ceremony to handover historic photographs
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in France held a formal ceremony on Monday evening to mark the handover of rare historical photographs from the period of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. The photos were donated by Marcus Detrez.
During the event, Chen Dong, a senior official at the embassy, presented Detrez with a donation certificate and a letter of appreciation from the Shanghai Songhu Memorial Hall for the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Detrez contributed 618 archival photographs that had been collected by his grandfather, Roger-Pierre Laurens.
Many of the images, taken between the 1930s and 1950s, capture scenes from the 1937 Battle of Songhu. These photographs have now been added to the permanent collection of the Shanghai Songhu Memorial Hall.
The images serve as vital historical evidence, depicting the suffering inflicted on Chinese civilians by Japanese forces. They are considered highly valuable for research into both the Chinese resistance war and the broader World Anti-Fascist War.
