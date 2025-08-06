403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia claims US utilizes tariffs, sanctions to assault nations’ national sovereignty
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Monday that the US employs tariffs and sanctions as tools to undermine the national sovereignty of other countries. She added that no "tariff wars" or sanctions can change the inevitable course of history.
Zakharova described sanctions and restrictions as an unfortunate reality in today’s global landscape, impacting nations worldwide. She accused Washington of struggling to accept its diminishing dominance in a rising multipolar world and continuing a neocolonial approach to preserve its influence.
She emphasized that the US uses politicized economic pressure against rival nations, calling it a direct assault on their sovereignty and an attempt to meddle in their internal affairs. According to Zakharova, such policies threaten economic growth, disrupt supply chains, and risk fracturing the global economy.
The spokeswoman highlighted that increasing economic pressure on countries like Brazil contradicts the “free trade” principles previously championed by the West.
Zakharova affirmed that no sanctions or tariff conflicts can alter the natural flow of history and noted that Russia has numerous partners and allies, particularly among Global South countries and BRICS members, who share this view.
She declared Moscow’s readiness to deepen cooperation with these nations to resist what she called “illegal unilateral sanctions” and to promote a genuinely multilateral, fair, and equitable world order.
US President Donald Trump has criticized BRICS countries like Brazil and India, calling their actions an “attack on the dollar” and announcing plans for additional tariffs on these nations.
Zakharova described sanctions and restrictions as an unfortunate reality in today’s global landscape, impacting nations worldwide. She accused Washington of struggling to accept its diminishing dominance in a rising multipolar world and continuing a neocolonial approach to preserve its influence.
She emphasized that the US uses politicized economic pressure against rival nations, calling it a direct assault on their sovereignty and an attempt to meddle in their internal affairs. According to Zakharova, such policies threaten economic growth, disrupt supply chains, and risk fracturing the global economy.
The spokeswoman highlighted that increasing economic pressure on countries like Brazil contradicts the “free trade” principles previously championed by the West.
Zakharova affirmed that no sanctions or tariff conflicts can alter the natural flow of history and noted that Russia has numerous partners and allies, particularly among Global South countries and BRICS members, who share this view.
She declared Moscow’s readiness to deepen cooperation with these nations to resist what she called “illegal unilateral sanctions” and to promote a genuinely multilateral, fair, and equitable world order.
US President Donald Trump has criticized BRICS countries like Brazil and India, calling their actions an “attack on the dollar” and announcing plans for additional tariffs on these nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment