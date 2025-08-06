Elephant Madhuri To Return From Vantara To Kolhapur If Court Allows: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares 'Good News'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Anant Ambani's Vantara has agreed to support Madhuri's return to Nandani Math. The animal rehab will work with the Maharashtra government to return the elephant, also called Mahadevi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said Vantara acted only as per court orders and never wanted to keep the elephant. He shared on social media that he had met the Vantara team in Mumbai. It assured the Maharashtra CM that it would join the petition and help Madhuri return to her original home.

“Good news is that they assured me that they are happy to join Maharashtra Government's petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court for the smooth passage of the elephant 🐘 'Madhuri' back to the Math,” Fadnavis wrote on Twitter (now X).

Vantara has said in an official statement that it had never meant to hurt anyone's religious feelings. It was only following court orders from the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

"We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Math, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," Vantara said in its statement.

Vantara said it had not asked for Madhuri to be moved.

"The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre,” the sanctuary added.

“At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment," says Vantara's statement.

Vantara has promised to offer full help, including medical care and transport, if the court allows her return. It will also help set up a new elephant care centre for Madhuri in Kolhapur's Nandani area. This new place will follow animal care rules and expert advice.

“The proposed facility will be developed in accordance with the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care," says the statement.

What's the Madhuri controversy?

Madhuri, a 36-year-old elephant , had lived at a Jain monastery in Kolhapur since 1992 and was loved by the local community. In 2023, PETA complained that she was sick and badly treated.

A court-appointed team confirmed her health issues, such as arthritis and mental stress. Based on this, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court ordered her move to Vantara in July.

This upset many in Maharashtra , especially the Jain community, who said Madhuri was part of their faith. People protested, called for a boycott of Jio, used hashtags and wrote letters.