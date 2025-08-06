Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian swimmers athletes take home 18 medals at world championship

2025-08-06 04:35:57
(MENAFN) At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Russian swimmers secured fourth place in the medal tally, earning a total of 18 medals while competing under a neutral flag. This event marked the return of Russian swimmers and divers to the world stage for the first time since 2019, following years of bans linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Russia claimed six gold medals, including victories in the men’s and mixed 4x100m medley relays and the men’s 50m backstroke. Synchronized swimmer Aleksandr Maltsev added three golds in solo and mixed duet events. The team also collected several silver and bronze medals across swimming and diving disciplines.

China topped the medal standings with 37 medals (15 gold), followed by Australia with 28 medals (13 gold) and the United States with 32 medals (10 gold).

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev praised the results as some of the country’s best, stating that without Russian athletes, the competition would have seen “fake champions.” Lawmaker Dmitry Svishchev highlighted the significance of these achievements given the intense political and psychological pressures on Russian competitors.

Despite ongoing restrictions, Russian athletes continue to excel internationally, such as Olympic fencing champion Yana Egorian’s recent gold at the World Championships in Georgia. Meanwhile, the International Skating Union has reported sharp revenue declines since banning Russian athletes, citing the loss of a crucial market and decreased competitiveness. Moscow has condemned the bans, with President Vladimir Putin calling them “ethnic discrimination” and a breach of the Olympic Charter’s principles against politicizing sports.

